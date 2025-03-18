Meteor streaks, solar eclipse: Astrologer warns of natural calamity

A recent meteor sighting in Karachi has sparked widespread interest and speculation among the citizens.

The meteor, also known as a shooting star, was witnessed by many in Karachi, with videos of the event quickly going viral on social media. Renowned astrologer, Humayoon Mehboob, shared his insights on the phenomenon and its potential implications.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Bakhabar Sawera’, Humayoon Mehboob explained that the meteor, or shooting star, is a fragment of a comet or asteroid that enters Earth’s atmosphere.

He said that meteor may seem commonplace but its occurrence in tandem with a lunar eclipse and solar eclipse may hold significant implications.

Humayoon Mehboob said that the combined effects of these events make them a rare and noteworthy astronomical occurrence.

According to the astrologer, the recent lunar eclipse, followed by the meteor sighting and an upcoming solar eclipse, may indicate severe weather events and global crises related to water and air. He predicted that coastal areas, including Karachi, may be heavily impacted.

The term "Shahab-e-Saqib" originates from Arabic, where "Shahab" means burning flame, and "Saqib" means piercing through.

The term “Shahab-e-Saqib” originates from Arabic, where “Shahab” means burning flame, and “Saqib” means piercing through.