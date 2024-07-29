Islamabad, Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service restored

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service has been restored after a brief suspension due to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) sit-in against inflated electricity rates, ARY news reported.

According to Metro bus officials, the service is now operational from Rawalpindi Saddar to Islamabad Secretariat, with all stations being functional.

To facilitate the resumption of services, containers have been removed from Chandni Chowk, and most of the obstacles on Murree Road have been cleared.

The Metro Bus Service was suspended and the capital’s red zone was sealed by placing containers in response to the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) protests.

The opposition parties’ had announced protest targets the hike in power tariffs, inflated electricity bills, and the release of PTI leader Imran Khan.

READ: JI protest: Islamabad’s red zone sealed, metro suspended

JI announced a sit-in at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, while the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) organized nationwide demonstrations against rising inflation.

To counter the protests, authorities closed the routes leading to the federal capital while heavy contingents of police were taken their positions at all the entry and exit points of the city.

The police were also closed the Faizabad interchange connecting Rawalpindi to Islamabad by placing heavy barriers.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police were placed containers on the link road from Lahore and Peshawar to the motorway, causing long queues.