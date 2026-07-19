MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s health and agricultural ministries announced they are investigating a large outbreak of a foodborne illness in the U.S. ​linked to iceberg lettuce grown in Mexico and sold at ‌Taco Bell.

Cofepris, Mexico’s sanitary regulator, and Senasica, the country’s agricultural and food safety regulator, said in a statement Friday that they have an interagency technical working group investigating ​the matter and adopting preventive measures.

The group has undertaken inspections and ​traceability analyses that “are strictly preventive in nature” and “aimed at mitigating any ⁠potential health risk,” the agencies said.

The CDC has reported around 100 ​hospitalizations of people becoming sick with cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection that can cause ​severe diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms, after eating shredded lettuce at Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

On Friday, Taylor Farms, a California-based lettuce supplier, and ​food distributor Sysco America’s largest, said they are removing iceberg lettuce sourced from ​central Mexico, based on information provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

An industry ‌source ⁠who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media told Reuters that the lettuce was produced as 5-pound (2.3-kg) bags at Taylor Farms’ facility in Guanajuato, in central Mexico. The source also said that Sysco ​widely distributes such ​bags to hospitals, ⁠ball parks and fast-food chains.

Mexico’s health and agricultural ministries cautioned in their statement that “the investigation remains ongoing, and it ​is important to emphasize that identifying a product’s country ​of origin ⁠through traceability does not, by itself, confirm that contamination occurred in Mexico.”

Taylor Farms’ growing and processing facilities in Mexico were the source of another major U.S. ⁠cyclosporiasis ​outbreak. A 2013 outbreak sickened more than ​600 people in 25 states, according to the CDC, and was traced to salad mix from ​Taylor Farms de Mexico in Guanajuato.