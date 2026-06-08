MG Motor Pakistan Prepares Customers and Dealerships for the MG4 EV Urban

MG Motor Pakistan has officially introduced the all-new MG4 EV Urban, strengthening its electric vehicle portfolio while also focusing on customer education and dealership readiness.

The launch event brought together dealership leadership, media representatives, and industry stakeholders for an exclusive first look at MG’s latest electric hatchback. Alongside the unveiling, MG Motor Pakistan also conducted a dedicated product training session for dealership teams and executives.

This training-led approach is important as EV adoption grows in Pakistan. For many customers, electric mobility is still a new ownership experience. Buyers often have questions about charging, range, battery performance, safety, cabin space, luggage capacity, and long-term usability. By preparing its dealership teams, MG is helping ensure that customers receive clearer information and better support when considering the MG4 EV Urban.

The vehicle itself has been positioned as a practical and technology-focused urban family EV. It is powered by a 43-kWh battery and a front-wheel-drive electric motor that delivers 110 kW of power and 250 Nm of torque. The MG4 EV Urban offers up to 316 km WLTP range on a single charge, making it suitable for daily city use, commuting, school runs, and routine family travel.

Charging practicality is also a key part of the ownership experience. The vehicle supports both AC and DC charging, giving customers the flexibility to charge based on convenience. DC fast charging allows the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 28 minutes, while AC charging supports regular planned charging.

Alongside dealership readiness for the vehicle, MG Shield is also introducing an additional customer-focused feature to celebrate the MG4 Urban launch. As the proud exclusive partner of MG JW, MG Shield will offer complimentary breast cancer treatment coverage of up to PKR 2 million for eligible women customers or spouses of male customers who opt for MG Shield motor insurance/takaful.

This benefit is available to eligible insured individuals aged 18 to 59 and applies to MG Shield customers on cash or deferred payment options. It is offered at no additional cost with the motor insurance/takaful plan. Pre-existing conditions will not be covered, and claims can be launched after one month of policy issuance.

Inside, the MG4 EV Urban offers a modern and spacious cabin with a 12.8-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and heated front seats. The spacious interior supports everyday comfort, while the trunk space is practical enough to accommodate family luggage and daily essentials.

The safety package includes MG Pilot Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, and a 540-degree HD camera system with 360-degree visibility and transparent chassis view.

Globally, the MG4 has become one of MG’s most successful electric vehicles, with more than 200,000 units sold worldwide. Its introduction in Pakistan allows MG Motor Pakistan to bring this global EV success to local consumers.

According to Jianqiang Shao, CEO of MG Motor Pakistan, the MG4 EV Urban reflects the company’s commitment to expanding smart and accessible electric mobility solutions in the country.

With the MG4 EV Urban, MG Motor Pakistan is not only launching a new vehicle; it is also building the support structure needed to make EV ownership more understandable, convenient, and accessible for Pakistani families.