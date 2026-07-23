MG Pakistan Brings the MG Experience Closer with HS Hybrid+ and Super Hybrid Line-Off

MG Pakistan has taken another important step in bringing the MG experience closer to customers with the CKD line-off ceremony of the MG HS Hybrid+ and Super Hybrid. The milestone reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering modern, efficient, and premium mobility solutions to the Pakistani market.

The MG HS Hybrid+ and Super Hybrid have been introduced at a time when customer expectations are changing rapidly. Pakistani drivers are now looking beyond traditional performance and road presence. Technology, fuel efficiency, comfort, intelligent safety, design, and ownership experience are becoming equally important. The new MG HS hybrid lineup has been developed around these evolving needs.

The successful line-off ceremony also signals progress in MG Pakistan’s local production journey. By moving forward with CKD assembly, MG is contributing to Pakistan’s automotive ecosystem while reinforcing its confidence in the country’s long-term industry growth. Local manufacturing remains an important part of building a stronger and more sustainable automotive future.

This milestone builds directly on MG Motor Pakistan’s $20 million investment announced in March 2026 for the expansion of its Lahore manufacturing operations. The investment was designed to increase local production capacity, support the introduction of new technologies, and prepare the facility for models such as the MG HS Hybrid+ and Super Hybrid, as well as future MG vehicles for the Pakistani market.

For customers, the milestone is a reassurance of MG’s commitment to trust and reliability. The brand remains focused on respecting customer time, providing certainty, and fulfilling its commitments to the market. With the line-off now complete, deliveries of the MG HS Hybrid+ and Super Hybrid are expected to begin soon.

MG’s presence in Pakistan has always been associated with raising expectations. From modern features and refined interiors to smart technology and a premium driving feel, the brand has helped bring a more global mobility experience to local customers. The MG HS Hybrid+ and Super Hybrid continue that journey by offering hybrid innovation in a practical and customer-friendly form.

As hybrid mobility becomes increasingly important, MG Pakistan is focused on ensuring that customers do not just receive a vehicle, but a complete ownership experience built around confidence, comfort, and trust.

The CKD line-off of the MG HS Hybrid+ and Super Hybrid marks a proud moment for MG Pakistan and a promising step for customers who will soon experience the new hybrid lineup on roads across the country.