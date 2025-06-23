MGK makes rare appearance with elder daughter Casie

American singer-rapper Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), made a rare red carpet appearance with his firstborn daughter, Casie.
To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here
In a heartwarming fatherly gesture, singer-actor Machine Gun Kelly, who now goes professionally as MGK, brought his 15-year-old elder daughter, Casie Baker, to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards as his special guest.
The father-daughter duo walked the red (orange) carpet together before she introduced the ‘Bloody Valentine’ singer on stage for his performance. “Hey, I’m Casie, and I know no one really wants their parents at the party, but you, you’re pretty cool,” she said. “Give it up for my dad, MGK!”
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the celebrity kid also gushed over her father’s upcoming ‘summer album’, titled ‘Lost Americana’, saying, “I think it’s so, so good. I think everybody is going to love it.”
“It’s so different, but still gives that familiar vibe. I think it just all around gives you different tastes,” she added, to which he chimed in to tease, “Yeah, we mob to it in the car. It’s a good windows down, volume up [album].”
For the unversed, MGK, 35, shares Casie with his teenage love Emma Cannon.
Meanwhile, he became a girl dad for the second time this March, welcoming his first child, daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with Hollywood diva Megan Fox.
Also Read: Why did Machine Gun Kelly walk AMAs red carpet but skip the show?