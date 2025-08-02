web analytics
MGK reveals turning down ‘Sinners’ audition for THIS reason

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

American singer-rapper Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), reveals he turned down the opportunity to audition for Bert in ‘Sinners’

MGK – News and Updates

In his latest conversation with commentator Pat McAfee, MGK revealed that besides music, he also aspires to act, and the rapper almost auditioned for Ryan Coogler’s commercial hit and critically-acclaimed horror flick ‘Sinners’, before he turned down the opportunity, due to a racial slur in the script.

“[I have] a lot of aspirations to be in movies. It just hasn’t panned out that way,” MGK confessed. “I’m on universal timing, though, so we’ll see.”

The ‘Bloody Valentine’ singer continued to share, “I mean, there’s there’s been plenty of movies that come out that I’m like, ‘Ah, I was supposed to be in that.’ Or, ‘Oh, I did auditions for that.’ Like Sinners, I was supposed to be in that.”

MGK shared that he considered auditioning for Bert, which was eventually played by Peter Dreimanis in the movie. “The vampire — they had me set up to do the audition— it’s the one that’s in the house, so he’s the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family,” he recalled. “In the audition, he has to say the ‘n-word’ and I wouldn’t do it.”

While the singer let the opportunity slip for a thoughtful reason, he asserted that he is eager to act on screen in the near future. “Hey, dude. I’d like to be in the cinema while I still look young. I would really like to be recruited into a movie while I still got some looks,” MGK quipped. “We’re part of an Oscar run here.”

Notably, Michael B. Jordan-starrer ‘Sinners’ opened to massive critical acclaim this April and went on to gross $365.9 million at the worldwide box office, against a budget of $100 million.

