MGK says he only eats ‘a couple of times a week’

American singer-rapper Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, has fans concerned for him after MGK casually revealed he survives on only a few meals a week.

In a candid yet concerning revelation, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, tells streamer Adin Ross that he eats actual food only a ‘couple of times’ a week, surviving otherwise on ‘coffee and cigarettes’ for the most part.

“I don’t really eat, just do water a bunch,” the father of two said on a recent Kick livestream with Ross, after eating a burger, cooked by Mike Majlak. However, he justified the binge, saying, “Because we’re streaming, and it’s my man’s s–-t.”

Upon being asked about his dinner preference, if the group wasn’t streaming, MGK replied, “Probably water.”

“I’ll eat, like, a couple times a week,” the ‘Bloody Valentine’ singer divulged, adding that the meal would mostly consist of ‘bone broth, with kimchi and sauerkraut’. “Cause it has probiotics, you know? So, like, when you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the pro[biotics].”

“I drink celery juice sometimes and coconut water,” he mentioned at one point, along with his meal staples – coffee and cigarettes.

