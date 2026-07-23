Northern Ireland police and Britain’s domestic intelligence agency MI5 were on Thursday ​ordered to pay compensation to a former ‌BBC journalist Vincent Kearney for unlawfully obtaining his phone records.

Vincent Kearney, who now works for Irish broadcaster RTE, ​took legal action against the Police ​Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 based ⁠on disclosure from a separate case brought by ​two Belfast journalists who were put under surveillance.

The ​Investigatory Powers Tribunal in London awarded Kearney compensation of £10,000 ($13,326) each from the PSNI and MI5 for what ​it described as disproportionate interferences with Kearney’s ​privacy rights and journalistic sources.

Kearney and the BBC, which ‌was ⁠a claimant alongside Kearney, welcomed the ruling.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said in a statement that he accepted the ruling and apologised ​to Kearney. ​He added ⁠that “significant changes to practice and policy have already been made since ​these issues occurred”.

Boutcher previously commissioned an independent ​review ⁠which last year found that the PSNI used journalists’ phone numbers to check for information ⁠leaks ​by officers or staff, ​but did not carry out “widespread or systemic” improper surveillance.