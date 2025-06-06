Star Wars: Starfighter adds Mia Goth in mysterious antagonist role

Mia Goth is heading into space as she joins the cast of Star Wars: Starfighter. Known for her standout roles in Suspiria, A Cure for Wellness, and Ti West’s X trilogy, Mia Goth will play a villain in the upcoming sci-fi adventure.

Her casting marks a major step in the development of Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to hit cinemas in May 2027.

According to theinseneider, details about the plot are still under wraps, it’s been revealed that Mia Goth’s character is part of a group of enemies chasing after the nephew of Ryan Gosling’s character.

Gosling, who plays the lead in Star Wars: Starfighter, was confirmed for the project earlier this year. Goth’s mysterious role was originally offered to Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison, but she reportedly declined due to financial disagreements.

Mia Goth stepping into a villain role in Star Wars: Starfighter is a big move for the actress, who has mostly avoided major franchises.

The project will give her the chance to showcase a different side of her acting skills in a large-scale film. Goth is also reportedly attached to Marvel’s Blade reboot, though the status of that film is uncertain.

Directed by Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy, Star Wars: Starfighter is one of the most anticipated entries in the galaxy far, far away.

The film was officially revealed during Star Wars Celebration Japan and will be a standalone story set five years after The Rise of Skywalker. Ryan Gosling previously said the script is filled with “original characters” that fans will come to love.

Mia Goth joining Star Wars: Starfighter signals that Lucasfilm is aiming for strong, unique performers in these standalone films.

As filming is set to begin in England later this year, more casting news is expected soon. One key role left to fill is the part of Gosling’s nephew, who may be Force-sensitive or a target for the galactic underworld.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing Mia Goth bring a chilling new presence to the Star Wars universe.