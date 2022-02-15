Tuesday, February 15, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Mian Channu lynching: 10 more key suspects arrested

test

MIAN CHANNU: Ten more key suspects have been arrested in the case of a mob lynching of a “mentally ill” man in Tulamba town in Punjab’s Mian Channu, reported ARY News.

Police said the number of prime suspects arrested in the case so far has reached 31 while a total of 112 people have been detained on suspicion of their involvement in the lynching incident.

Also Read: Khanewal mob lynching: PM Imran Khan seeks report on police failure

The suspects will be presented before a Multan court today, the police said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Prosecutor General Arif Kamal Noon has set up a committee of prosecutors to provide legal assistance to a joint investment team (JIT) probing the incident.

The committee to be led by Muhammad Arshad Leghari will also assist the investigators in collecting evidence and preparing the chargesheet.

Also Read: ATC convicts first suspect in Priyantha Kumara lynching case

An angry mob had lynched a man, said to be mentally ill, with bricks and batons, over alleged blasphemy on Sunday.

The police are arresting and identifying suspects of the incident with the help of CCTV footage, a police official said, adding the chief minister of Punjab and the IG police are personally monitoring the police operation to nab culprits of the incident.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.