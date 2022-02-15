Mian Channu lynching: 10 more key suspects arrested

MIAN CHANNU: Ten more key suspects have been arrested in the case of a mob lynching of a “mentally ill” man in Tulamba town in Punjab’s Mian Channu, reported ARY News.

Police said the number of prime suspects arrested in the case so far has reached 31 while a total of 112 people have been detained on suspicion of their involvement in the lynching incident.

The suspects will be presented before a Multan court today, the police said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Prosecutor General Arif Kamal Noon has set up a committee of prosecutors to provide legal assistance to a joint investment team (JIT) probing the incident.

The committee to be led by Muhammad Arshad Leghari will also assist the investigators in collecting evidence and preparing the chargesheet.

An angry mob had lynched a man, said to be mentally ill, with bricks and batons, over alleged blasphemy on Sunday.

The police are arresting and identifying suspects of the incident with the help of CCTV footage, a police official said, adding the chief minister of Punjab and the IG police are personally monitoring the police operation to nab culprits of the incident.

