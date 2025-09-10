Michael Caine eyeing return for Vin Diesel’s ‘Last Witch Hunter 2’

Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Caine is reportedly considering coming out of retirement for Vin Diesel’s ‘The Last Witch Hunter 2.’

The film, currently under development at Lionsgate, will see Vin Diesel reprise his leading role from the original 2015 film.

Michael Caine played Dolan, a priest who helps Diesel’s warrior Kaulder’s fight against a plague propagated by a witch queen.

According to a report by Variety, the veteran Hollywood actor is eyeing an acting comeback to reprise his role in ‘The Last Witch Hunter 2.’

Lionsgate has yet to finalise a deal with Cain, 92, for the role.

Released in 2015, the original film was dubbed an adaptation of Vin Diesel’s own ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ campaigns, in which he played as Melkor the Witch Hunter.

At the time, the film earned $27 million in North America, however, it received a good reception at the worldwide box office with earnings of around $119 million.

According to the makers, discussions about ‘Last Witch Hunter 2’ began after the original film arrived on streaming platforms to great success.

The film is one of the most-watched movies on Netflix this year.

If his deal finalises with the upcoming sequel’s makers, it will be Michael Caine’s first feature since announcing his retirement from acting in 2023 at the age of 90.

“I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and it’s got incredible reviews. The only parts I’m likely to get now are old men, 90-year-old men, maybe 85. And I thought, ‘Well, I might as well leave with all this — I’ve got wonderful reviews. What have I got to do to beat this?’” the veteran Hollywood actor said at the time.