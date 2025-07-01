Vin Diesel sets three conditions for ‘Fast & Furious’ finale

American actor Vin Diesel revealed he has set at least three conditions for Universal Studios to return for the final, 11th instalment of the action franchise ‘Fast & Furious’.

During his latest outing at California’s FuelFest, co-founded by his late close friend and co-star Paul Walker’s brother Cody, Vin Diesel spoke about the plans of concluding the action franchise with ‘Fast X: Part 2’, candidly revealing the three conditions he has put in front of Universal Studios for the 11th film of the series.

“As you all know, we’ve been working extremely hard to bring you the finale. Let me just say, I’m very proud of Tyrese and Cody for what they’re doing here at FuelFest. Please give them their due,” he began.

Diesel continued to share, “Just yesterday, I was at Universal Studios – does anyone know Universal Studios? The studio told me, ‘Vin, can we please have the Fast & Furious finale in April 2027?’ I said, ‘Under three conditions.’ Because I listened to my fans.”

“The first was to bring the franchise back to Los Angeles. The second was to return to car culture – to street racing. Oh, that’s good. Does anyone want to know what the third was? The third… is the reunion of Dom and Brian O’Conner (played by Walker),” he revealed. “That is what you will get in the finale”

For the unversed, Paul Walker, who co-starred with Vin Diesel’s Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto, as Brian O’Conner, in six films of the action franchise, was killed in a car crash in November 2013, at the age of 40, while filming for ‘Furious 7’.

The remaining filming of his role was completed with the help of CGI and Walker’s brothers, Cody and Caleb.

