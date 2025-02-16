Michael Clarke predicts finalists of Champions Trophy 2025

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke predicted the finalists of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan.

In a recent podcast interview, the 2015 ODI World Cup-winning captain named his four semifinalist teams.

He went to predict the finalists and the eventual winner of the mega event tournament.

“My fingers are crossed for Australia, so I’m going to say Australia will be one of the finalists. And I think they will face India in the final. I think India is going to beat Australia in the final. I can’t believe that just came out of my mouth,” Michael Clarke added.

He also spoke on the squad of Pakistan, the host nation, and said that they are also capable enough to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“The rivalry between Pakistan and India is unbelievable. If they face each other in the tournament, or even in the final, it would be massive. Pakistan has a balanced squad and playing in home conditions gives them a significant advantage. If they play their best cricket, they are good enough to win the tournament,” Michael Clarke said.

Read More: Sarfaraz Ahmed predicts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finalists

Michael Clarke also voiced worries about Pakistan’s capacity to perform under duress in crucial games.

“My fear with Pakistan is whether they can handle the pressure. This has always been a concern when playing against them. I’ve seen them have a better team on multiple occasions, but they have struggled under pressure. It will be interesting to see how they cope with expectations, especially while playing a major tournament at home,” he added.