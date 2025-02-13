Sarfaraz Ahmed predicts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finalists

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed his semi-finalists for the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to commence on 19 February in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to their maiden Champions Trophy title in 2017, picked defending champions Pakistan, India, Australia, and Afghanistan as the four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

“If I had to pick four teams that will go in semi-finals, I would probably choose Pakistan, India, Australia, and Afghanistan, but I would not rule any team out,” said the former skipper.

“It is a stacked field; every team can win it. I think Afghanistan has a strong team. Their spin options are so good, and you will need that to succeed in these conditions,” he remarked.

Sarfaraz Ahmed also talked about playing for Pakistan at home and praised the high expectations of the supporters.

“Playing at home and being the defending champions will surely add pressure; there will be high expectations, but the fans will get behind them,” he stated.

Recalling Pakistan’s campaign in 2017, the former captain said that the team made a remarkable comeback after losing the group stage game against India.

The archrivals faced off in the group stage games where India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs (DLS method).

“In 2017, we played India in our first match and were soundly beaten by 124 runs. It was my first game as captain and we were poor in all areas. Afterwards, we had a great team meeting, and some of our senior guys – Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez – all said their piece. You need those types of characters around you,” Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

Read More: Shoaib Akhtar predicts finalists of Champions Trophy

However, the Men in Green kept their chances alive in the Champions Trophy as they beat South Africa and Sri Lanka in the following games.

The side then faced England in the semi-final and won the game by eight wickets to set up a PAK vs IND final at the Oval.