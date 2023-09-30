‘Harry Potter’ scene goes viral after Michael Gambon’s death

A clip of an emotional death scene of Dumbledore from ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ went viral on social media after the demise of veteran actor Michael Gambon.

Veteran Irish actor, Michael Gambon, best remembered for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight-film ‘Harry Potter’ series, died on Thursday, after falling ill with pneumonia, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 82.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” his publicist said in a statement. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of Pneumonia.”

Soon after the demise of the senior actor, a clip considered to be one of the best works in his illustrious career, the death scene of Professor Dumbledore from the sixth instalment of the wizarding film series, ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ emerged on the micro-blogging site, X.

RIP Michael Gambon “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light” – Albus Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/xl8ircdql6 — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) September 28, 2023

Sharing the clip with a Dumbledore’s quote in the caption, a Potter head wrote, “RIP Michael Gambon.”

The emotional fans reacted to the poignant tribute, expressing their condolences for the family in the post replies.

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/1CoTF3zeTo — Harry Potter (@harrypotter) September 28, 2023

Born in 1940 and having started his acting career on stage with the first production of the National Theatre, Gambon went on to become a huge name in Britain after starring in the BBC series, ‘The Singing Detective’.

In his illustrious career, spanning over five decades, Gambon was the recipient of multiple BAFTAs, Olivier and Screen Actors’ Guild awards.

