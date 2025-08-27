Michael Jackson’s son shares heartwarming engagement news and photos

Prince Jackson, the son of music legend Michael Jackson, has announced his engagement to longtime partner Molly Schirmang after eight years together.

The couple, who first met during their university days, announced their engagement after eight years together, sharing heartfelt photos on social media.

Prince Jackson, the eldest child of music icon Michael Jackson, posted a series of pictures celebrating the milestone with Molly.

The couple has kept their relationship private over the years, but they have often been seen together at family events, on holidays and during travels around the world.

Michael Jackson’s son expressed his happiness about taking the next step in their journey together.

He wrote: “8 years down ♾️ to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs 😘”

After meeting at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Prince Jackson and Molly have shared countless moments, from graduating together to exploring different destinations.

The engagement marks an important chapter for the King of Pop’s family, as Michael Jackson’s legacy continues through his children’s personal milestones.

Fans of Michael Jackson have often shown interest in Prince Jackson’s life, and this announcement gives them a rare glimpse into his private world.

With this engagement, Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson and Molly Schirmang are ready to start a new chapter together, and the family of the legendary Michael Jackson couldn’t be happier.

