Michael Smith appointed batting coach of Pakistan team: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Michael Smith as the batting coach of the Pakistan men’s national team on a two-year contract.

The PCB confirmed the appointment on Tuesday, stating that the 46-year-old will work with both the red-ball and white-ball squads.

Smith brings extensive coaching experience to the role and holds a Level 4 coaching qualification.

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He has previously served as batting coach for Cricket Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes, while also being part of the coaching staff of three HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises.

مائیکل سمتھ پاکستان مینز ٹیم کے بیٹنگ کوچ مقرر۔ پی سی بی نے مائیکل سمتھ کی تقرری کی تصدیق کر دی۔ مائیکل سمتھ ریڈ بال اور وائٹ بال ٹیموں کے ساتھ کام کریں گے۔ 46 سالہ مائیکل سمتھ دو سال کے لیے بیٹنگ کوچ مقرر۔ مائیکل سمتھ نے فرسٹ کلاس، لسٹ اے اور ٹی ٹوئنٹی میں 7,029 رنز بنائے۔… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 4, 2026

During his playing career, Michael Smith scored 7,029 runs across First-Class, List A and T20 cricket, including nine centuries and 40 half-centuries.

He is scheduled to join the Pakistan squad ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which is set to begin on August 19.

Michael Smith steps into the position vacated by Asad Shafiq, who took charge as interim batting coach in April 2026. Shafiq will remain involved with Pakistan cricket in his capacity as a national selector once Smith assumes his duties.