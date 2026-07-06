LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the state-of-the-art TruMan 3 AI-powered bowling machine at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, becoming the first cricket board in the world to adopt the cutting-edge technology for player development.

In a video released by the PCB, Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha highlighted the machine’s features and explained how it will help batters prepare for real-match situations.

Describing it as “the latest in cricket technology,” Aaqib Javed said TruMan 3 is the most advanced bowling machine currently available. “The Pakistan Cricket Board is the first cricket board in the world to use it,” he said.

“With traditional bowling machines, it is difficult for batters to pick the bowler’s release point. This machine displays a high-contrast LED animation of the bowler on a front screen, allowing batters to read the action, release point and timing just as they would in a real match,” he said.

Aaqib explained that the machine could be fully programmed before a training session.

He added that coaches can fully programme the machine before a training session by customising the pace, line, length, swing, bounce and even the height of each delivery.

“Individual balls, overs and entire spells can be saved and replayed to recreate specific match scenarios. It also enables players to prepare against the style and action of particular bowlers,” he said.

According to Aaqib, the technology provides batters with realistic match simulation, helping bridge the gap between practice and competitive cricket.

Captain Salman Ali Agha termed the innovation a major step forward for player development.

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“This machine helps prepare us for the challenges of modern-day cricket. Because the ball is released in sync with the bowler’s action shown on the screen, you have to maintain the same timing that you would in an actual match,” he said.

He admitted that adjusting to the system initially required effort but said the benefits were significant.

“It feels challenging at first, but once you get used to it, it makes a real difference to your batting. I believe this technology will play an important role in improving batters, and players will benefit from it even more in the future,” Salman said.