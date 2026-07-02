Jeddah: The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop an international cricket stadium in Jeddah.

According to a joint statement, the partnership aims to advance cricket in the Kingdom and support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed by Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF), and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday evening on an official visit to Saudi Arabia to hold talks with Saudi leadership on security and institutional cooperation.

Under the agreement, both sides will collaborate on infrastructure development, technical expertise, venue planning and operational standards to deliver a modern cricket stadium that meets the requirements of international competition.

“Today’s partnership is not only about developing an international cricket stadium in Jeddah; it is about building a long-term future for cricket in Saudi Arabia through shared ambition, trusted partnerships and sustainable investment,” Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammad Al Saud was quoted as saying in the joint statement.

The project aims to strengthen cricket development by advancing competitions, delivering technical programmes and promoting the exchange of expertise.

The stadium will also enhance Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host major international cricket tournaments and sporting events.

The initiative is expected to contribute to the growth of the country’s cricket ecosystem by empowering local talent and supporting the development of players, coaches and match officials.

Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Saudi Arabia on official visit

In addition, the project is expected to create new investment opportunities and boost sports tourism in the Kingdom.

The development of the international cricket stadium aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by supporting the sports sector, increasing community participation and enhancing quality of life.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is honoured to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s exciting cricket journey,” Naqvi said. “Together, we are creating a partnership that will strengthen the game, connect our cricketing communities and leave a lasting legacy.”