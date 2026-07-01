Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Saudi Arabia on official visit

Riyadh: Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, arrived in Riyadh on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, marking another step in the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport on Tuesday evening, the Pakistani interior minister was warmly received by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.

The high-level reception reflects the close and longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, particularly in the areas of security cooperation, counter-terrorism, and law enforcement.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss matters of mutual interest, including enhancing collaboration in internal security, combating narcotics trafficking, and expanding institutional cooperation between the two interior ministries.

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Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained strong strategic ties for decades, with both countries regularly engaging at the highest levels to deepen cooperation across political, economic, security, and defense sectors.

The visit by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is seen as part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral coordination and reinforce the longstanding partnership between the two brotherly nations.