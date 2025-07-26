Everything you need to know about ‘Top Boy’ actor Micheal Ward’s charges

The BAFTA winning star Micheal Ward, best known for his role as Jamie in the popular Netflix series Top Boy, has been charged with serious criminal offences of rape and sexual assault.

According to The Guardian, the 27-year-old actor faces two charges of rape, two of assault by ‘force’, and one of sexual assault.

All of the alleged offences are reported to have taken place in January 2023 and involve one woman. The police have confirmed that the woman is receiving support from trained officers.

Micheal Ward, originally from Jamaica, moved to Hackney, East London, as a child. He gained widespread recognition for his role in Top Boy, and later won a BAFTA Rising Star award for his performance in the film Blue Story.

The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed the evidence and authorised the charges. Micheal Ward is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 28 August 2025.

The investigation is ongoing, and Micheal Ward has stated that he denies all the charges and is fully co-operating with the authorities.

He is also expected to appear in the upcoming film Eddington, alongside well-known actors Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.

As a key figure in Top Boy, Micheal Ward’s case is receiving public attention. The authorities have asked people not to share opinions or information online that could affect the fairness of the court process.

