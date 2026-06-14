Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph were spotted together in New York City on Saturday, appearing very comfortable in each other’s company as they shared multiple affectionate moments while walking through the city.

The pair were seen holding hands as they moved through busy Manhattan streets, blending into the crowd in casual outfits, though their closeness made them stand out more than anything else around them. At one point, the two leaned in for an intimate moment during their outing, adding further fuel to ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Michelle Randolph, who has recently been linked to Glen Powell following a series of public appearances, seemed at ease throughout the day as the two stayed close and continued their relaxed walk through the city. The moment felt unforced, more like a natural public outing than anything staged, with the pair occasionally slowing down to stay together amid the foot traffic.

Rumours around their relationship first picked up after they were seen dancing together in Austin last year and since then they have been increasingly spotted in each other’s company, gradually shaping public perception of them as a new Hollywood pairing.

Neither Powell nor Michelle Randolph has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, but their latest New York appearance will likely do little to quiet speculation.

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