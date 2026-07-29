Michigan health officials reported 10,077 cases of cyclosporiasis ​on Wednesday, an increase of 397 cases since their ‌last update a day earlier.

An investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has linked the outbreak to iceberg lettuce served ​at Taco Bell restaurants sourced from privately held ​Taylor Farms operations in central Mexico, but authorities are ⁠still looking for other potential sources given the size ​of the outbreak.

Consumers in the U.S. have been steering clear ​of some restaurant chains and buying less lettuce in grocery stores as a multistate outbreak of a parasitic disease has fueled confusion over ​what is safe to eat.

Michigan’s health department has reported ​160 hospitalizations as of July 23, but no deaths.

The Centers for ‌Disease ⁠Control and Prevention has received reports of 6,707 laboratory-confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis, and said it was aware of more than 11,500 additional cases that are not laboratory confirmed ​or require further ​investigation across ⁠45 states.

Health officials have said they are investigating additional potential sources of infection. In ​North Carolina, parsley and cilantro were commonly identified ​ingredients ⁠among people who fell ill, though there could be multiple sources of exposure, according to the state’s health department.

Cyclosporiasis, caused ⁠by ​the cyclospora parasite, can be contracted ​by consuming food — typically raw fruits and vegetables — or water contaminated with ​feces.