Michigan health officials reported 9,253 cases in an outbreak of cyclosporiasis on ​Monday, an increase of 1,077 cases since its last ‌update on Friday.

The outbreak of the intestinal infection in Michigan has resulted in 160 hospitalizations, according to the state health department’s latest update. ​No deaths have been reported.

Cyclosporiasis can be contracted by consuming food — ​typically raw fruits and vegetables — or water contaminated ⁠with feces.

The outbreak has resulted in 4,173 laboratory-confirmed domestic cases ​of cyclosporiasis in the U.S., while the Centers for Disease ​Control and Prevention is aware of more than 7,400 additional cases that are not yet laboratory-confirmed, many of them in Michigan and Ohio.

The U.S. FDA ​and the CDC are widening their investigation into a cyclosporiasis ​outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce from central Mexico after identifying cases ‌in four additional states.

This outbreak now includes cases from nine states: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the FDA said on Friday.

A total of 1,947 people infected ​with the ​cyclospora parasite, with ⁠exposure to Taco Bell, have been reported by the nine states, the FDA said, citing ​epidemiological data collected by CDC.

Cases of cyclosporiasis, caused ​by ⁠the cyclospora parasite, have been reported in at least 41 states this year, though investigators are still working to determine how ⁠many ​cases are linked to the outbreak ​tied to shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms and served at Taco ​Bell restaurants.