‘Bad Company’, ‘Mott the Hoople’ star Mick Ralphs dies at 81

Veteran musician Mick Ralphs, the founding member of British rock bands ‘Bad Company’ and ‘Mott the Hoople’, has died at the age of 81.

A celebrated English guitarist, singer and songwriter, Mick Ralph, who founded classic rock bands ‘Bad Company’ and ‘Mott the Hoople’, has passed away, confirmed a statement shared on the band’s official website on Monday.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground,” singer Paul Rodgers of Bad Company said in the statement. “He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour.”

The statement also mentioned that Ralphs, who is set to become a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this November, as a member of the band, had a stroke back in 2016, after what came as his final performance with Bad Company, in London’s O2 Arena, and had been bedridden ever since.

Ralphs is survived by his wife Susie Chavasse, along with their two children, three step-children and bandmates, Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke.

“Our last conversation a few days ago, we shared a laugh, but it won’t be our last,” Rodgers concluded.

