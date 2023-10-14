IND vs PAK: Mickey Arthur says World Cup 2023 looking like a BCCI event

Mickey Arthur, Director of Pakistan Cricket, shared his views regarding his side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against hosts and arch-rivals India at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Mickey Arthur, unlike the fans and cricketing experts, was furious about a different aspect of the match rather than the team’s performance.

After India secured a victory in the fixture, the director of the Pakistan Cricket Team went on a tirade against the organizers. He said the organizers made the match seem as it a BCCI event rather than a global event.

He lambasted the song playlist during the fixture.

“It didn’t seem like an ICC event tonight, let’s be honest,” he said. “It seemed like a bilteral series, it seemed like a BCCI event. It didn’t hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight.”

Mickey Arthur said though he was disappointed with the outcome he would not make the atmosphere as reason for the side’s defeat.

“So yes, that does play a role, but I’m not going to use that as an excuse because for us, it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian players tonight,” he said.

India steamrollered Pakistan by seven wickets in a lopsided blockbuster match at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday to maintain their unblemished 50-overs World Cup record against their arch-rivals.

The western Indian city had been in the grip of cricket fever ahead of the tournament’s most anticipated match, and India got themselves in the driving seat early by bundling out their opponents for 191 inside 43 overs.

With Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) in the middle, a total of around 300 looked within Pakistan’s reach, only for them to collapse in a heap, failing to last their full 50 overs.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma led the chase with a blistering 86, and the two-time champions eventually romped home in 30.3 overs to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.