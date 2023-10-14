IND vs PAK: Gautam Gambhir angry with Ahmedabad crowd

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, known for making controversial statements, voiced his displeasure at the Ahmedabad crowd ahead of the lopsided India-Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture.

The heated moment took place during the coin toss.

The crowd in the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium started booing and jeering Pakistan captain Babar Azam when he was to speak after the coin.

Gautam Gambhir, one of the commentators for Star Sports, found the crowd’s behaviour in bad taste. The former cricketer reportedly said fans should learn to respect players from other countries as they are guests who have come to play the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Support your team but don’t misbehave with your visitors, after all, they are your guests,” he said. “We have to remember they are the visitors and here to play the World Cup,” he said.

India steamrollered Pakistan by seven wickets in a lopsided blockbuster match at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday to maintain their unblemished 50-overs World Cup record against their arch-rivals.

The western Indian city had been in the grip of cricket fever ahead of the tournament’s most anticipated match, and India got themselves in the driving seat early by bundling out their opponents for 191 inside 43 overs.

Related – ‘A collapse only Pakistan can manufacture’ – Nasser Hussain on India vs Pakistan With Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) in the middle, a total of around 300 looked within Pakistan’s reach, only for them to collapse in a heap, failing to last their full 50 overs.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma led the chase with a blistering 86, and the two-time champions eventually romped home in 30.3 overs to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.

