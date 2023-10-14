‘A collapse only Pakistan can manufacture’ – Nasser Hussain on Ind vs Pak

England cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain on Saturday opened up on Pakistan’s dismal batting performance against hosts and arch-rivals India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan were on course to post a 300-plus total when they were cruising at 155-2 in 30 overs, with captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan settled at the crease under batting-friendly conditions.

The side fell apart when pacer Mohammed Siraj took Babar Azam’s wicket. It sparked a monumental collapse as the side were dismissed for just 191 in 42.5 overs.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain hit out at the Pakistan team’s batting performance. While commentating, he said the Babar Azam’s side are themselves to blame for their undoing.

“It’s a collapse that only the Pakistani team can manufacture it,” he said.

During the innings break, Nasser Hussain termed Pakistan a “very up and down” side which is “levelling off a little bit” under captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“I often think that it is why Babar and Rizwan bat the way they do because they still feel 50 overs is a long time. But looking at the middle order, they had a few bit of success in the tournament. I think they set their target too high,” he said.