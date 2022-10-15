Mickey Arthur predicts ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 finalists

Pakistan’s former coach Mickey Arthur predicted Green Shirts and Sri Lanka will play the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Mickey Arthur tweeted he could not wait for the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, adding that the tournament would be a close contest.

He predicted that Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play the final on November 13.

Can’t wait for the start of the T20 World Cup…..going to be a very close one to call!

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final 😉 — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) October 15, 2022



Sri Lanka will have to play the qualification round for the Super 12 stage. Eight teams are in two groups of four sides. Group A consists of the 2014 champions, Namibia, Netherlands and United Arab Emirates.

Group B consists of West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

The top two sides from both groups will secure their spot in Super 12 stage.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam’s side have already qualifed for the Super 12 stage. They are in Group 2 with India, Bangladesh, South Africa, Group B winner and Group A runner up.

Pakistan will start their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23 before taking on Group B winner on October 27.

Their fixture against Group A runner up and South Africa will be on October 30 and November 3. They will take on Bangladesh on November 6.

