Mickey Dhamejani: Young Hrithik Roshan from ‘Krrish’ set for comeback

Mickey Dhamejani, the child actor who essayed younger Hrithik Roshan in ‘Krrish’, is all set for an acting comeback.

Former actor Mickey Dhamejani, who came back into the limelight recently, after his pictures with Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan from ‘Krrish’ sets surfaced on social media, shared that he is open to acting opportunities again after becoming a full-time eye surgeon.

“It feels nice to be in the limelight yet again,” he said, speaking to an Indian portal. “The intention, however, was never to go viral; things happened organically.”

When asked if the audience will be able to see him again on the silver screen, Dhamejani responded, “Yes, I am open to opportunities in Bollywood and Hollywood.”

“In fact, I am in talks for a Bollywood project. However, my family and I will decide together [if and what to take up],” he hinted.

Notably, Dhamejani, who started his acting career early, at the age of 5, featured in over 10 films and more than 300 commercials, before taking a step back, to continue his studies in the field of medicine. He earned an MBBS degree with a specialization in Ophthalmology.

Speaking about the shift, he noted, “It was an active decision to step away and pursue studies full-time to become an eye surgeon.”

“Education was a crucial part of my family. Even between takes, I would study,” reveals Dhamejani, who comes from a family of medicine professionals.

The actor-turned-doctor mentioned that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions or a Yash Raj Films project is on his bucket list.