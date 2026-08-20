Micron unveils $10 billion AI memory research lab in Boise

Micron Technology said on Thursday it plans to spend $10 billion on its newly established research ​lab at Boise, Idaho, over the next decade ‌to advance memory technologies, develop compute systems and support future chip manufacturing.

Large memory chipmakers such as Micron, Samsung Electronics ​and SK Hynix have been benefiting from a ​surge in demand from the rapid expansion ⁠of AI infrastructure.

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