Microsoft Office 2021 will be available without subscription, launch date unveiled

Microsoft has announced that Office 2021 will be launching alongside Windows 11 with the company already set the new operating system’s launch date for October 5.

Office 2021 will be available in the following versions:

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021

Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021

Microsoft Visio Standard 2021

Microsoft Visio Professional 2021

Microsoft Project Standard 2021

Microsoft Project Professional 2021

Office 2021 is practically identical to Office Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), a software suite that the company already distributes to business customers, according to a report.

Microsoft will continue to offer 32-bit versions as well and you do not need to purchase a Microsoft 365 subscription for the next version of Office as Microsoft’s MSRP remains as it was for the 2019 edition.

The company has not yet released much information about features the new version of Office will have. But, it has confirmed that Office 2021 will have a new standard font, XLOOKUP, Dynamic arrays and Instant Search, among other changes.