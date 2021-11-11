Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE for students, schools

Microsoft has announced a new version of Windows 11 that is designed to run on low-cost laptops.

Microsoft Windows 11 SE is specially designed for students and schools. It is a stripped-down version of the regular Windows 11 operating system (OS) and is targeting K-8 classrooms (elementary-middle).

Also Read: Windows 11 bug charges laptop battery to over 100%

This new edition of the OS can run on laptops manufactured by companies like Dell, HP, Acer, and ASUS, and others.

While Windows 11 SE is attempting to focus on simplicity and is optimized to run on slower or low-cost hardware, there is no Microsoft Store for installing apps but Win32 and Universal apps can be deployed on the device.

Microsoft’s General Manager of Windows Aaron Woodman said that this latest Windows 11 SE is more focused on solving a specific problem: How can Microsoft create the ideal OS experience for students and teachers?

With this new version of the operating system, Microsoft is competing against the Chrome OS that is powering the Chromebooks which has been adopted for many schools and are offered to students.

Also Read: How to install Google Play Store on Windows 11

Windows 11 in S Mode allows users to switch to the normal Windows 11 system while Windows 11 SE is meant to be run strictly in schools on hardware managed by school administrators.

This isn’t the first time the company introduced a stripped-down version of the regular OS. Previously, the company had rolled out Windows 10 S which is streamlined for security and performance aside from providing a familiar experience.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!