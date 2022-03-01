Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dead at just 26

In a heartbreaking development on Monday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s 26-year-old son Zain Nadella died, according to a company statement.
Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy.
Microsoft informed its executives about the unfortunate incident via emails, asked them to keep Satya and his family in their prayers and give them space to greave.
The Microsoft CEO Satya, since he took charge in 2014, had been very active in creating products and services that serve differently-abled users more efficiently.
In 2021, Nadellas also partnered with Seattle Children’s Hospital to create the Zian Nadella Endowed chair in Pediatric Neuroscience.
Also Read:Windows 11: Microsoft brings several updates for users
CEO of the Children’s Hospital Jeff Spring wrote a message to his board on Zain’s demise, which was shared with Microsoft executives.
“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile, and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him,” it said.
What is cerebral palsy (CP)?
It is a group of disorders that impact a human’s ability to move, maintain balance and posture. CP is mostly caused in childhood. The word cerebral refers to the brain, while to term palsy means weakness.