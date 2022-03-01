Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dead at just 26

In a heartbreaking development on Monday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s 26-year-old son Zain Nadella died, according to a company statement.

Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy.

Microsoft informed its executives about the unfortunate incident via emails, asked them to keep Satya and his family in their prayers and give them space to greave.

The Microsoft CEO Satya, since he took charge in 2014, had been very active in creating products and services that serve differently-abled users more efficiently.