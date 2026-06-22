Microsoft confirms Windows 11 Recycle Bin bug in June update

The newest bug affecting Windows 11 involves the Recycle Bin, likely introduced by the Patch Tuesday update (KB5094126). Microsoft is aware and working on a fix.

According to Neowin, the issue causes the confirmation dialog when deleting a file from the Recycle Bin to display the internal filename instead of the actual filename. While not critical, it can be confusing.

The proper name appears in the Recycle Bin itself and is used when you choose to restore the file rather than delete it. The alternative internal name appears only in the confirmation dialog.

Microsoft is working on a fix for this issue, but no estimated delivery date has been provided. This problem is one of several caused by this update, including issues with OneDrive access.

As expected, Reddit users have expressed a negative view of Microsoft’s latest mishap. Many speculate that AI might have generated the faulty code, though this remains unconfirmed.

One user commented, “This update broke me; I’m so fed up with Windows 11 and all its issues that I’m installing Linux on my desktop right now.”

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They added, “Bye Microslop!” The Reddit thread also features reports of many other problems. Bugs related to Windows 11 updates are now common, and Microsoft often tries to address multiple issues simultaneously.

Nevertheless, the company has made some notable progress with significant upgrades in recent months.