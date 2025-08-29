Microsoft fires four workers for on-site protests over company's ties to Israel

  • By ReutersReuters
    • -
  • Aug 29, 2025
    • -
  • 0 views
    • -
  • 461 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 3 min
Microsoft fires four workers for on-site protests over company's ties to Israel
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment