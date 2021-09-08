Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun expansion delayed to 2022

The release of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun, Maverick expansion pack has been pushed back till 2022.

“Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022,” the game’s official website stated.

It added: “As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie.”

It should be noted that the new installment of the fighter-jet franchise was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Tech giant Microsoft had announced updates of Microsoft Flight Simulator that is coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The World Update VI celebrates the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland with new aerial imaging along with high-resolution elevation maps, brand-new 3D cities and the Junkers JU-52 aircraft.

It has teamed up with the Reno Air Racing Association to bring the famous STIHL National Championship Air Races mode as well.