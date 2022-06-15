Microsoft testing casual games for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is testing and designing casual games for its Microsoft Teams service through which staff members can play and compete with each other during meetings.

A report, citing sources close to the tech giant, said the software company is working on Solitaire along with Connect 4, and Wordament.

Through this initiative, Microsoft aims to improve the working experience for the organization given that business organizations are looking to balance the needs of hybrid and remote working conditions.

Microsoft has not made commented on the report as yet.

Moreover, they are also testing virtual spaces that will allow users to interact while playing games with each other. They are part of the metaverse plan of the company.

Microsoft came with added features to Teams with remote work with the ‘Together mode’.

It was introduced two years ago during the pandemic. Microsoft Teams also saw updates with remotely accessible views and features along with mobile enhancements.

