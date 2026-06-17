Microsoft has officially unveiled its next-generation portable computing devices, introducing the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon X2 processors.

The highly anticipated Surface Pro features a 13-inch display and is available in Platinum, Black, and Dune colorways. According to Microsoft, the flagship 2-in-1 device perfectly blends the lightweight portability of a tablet with the robust processing capabilities of a full Windows machine.

Pricing for the new Surface Pro begins at $1,499. Consumers can configure the device with either a 10-core Snapdragon X2 Plus or a 12-core Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. The 13-inch touchscreen—which offers an optional OLED upgrade—supports a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate.

Additional hardware configurations include 16GB to 64GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB of internal storage. Equipped with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, the hybrid device delivers up to 15.5 hours of local video playback. A fully upgraded, top-tier model costs $3,549.

Alongside the hybrid tablet, Microsoft also launched the new Surface Laptop, available in 13.8-inch and 15-inch configurations. Starting at $1,599 for the smaller model and $1,699 for the larger version, these traditional laptops feature highly color-accurate LCD screens. While both sizes are available in Platinum, Black, and Dune, the 13.8-inch model also receives an exclusive Jade colorway.

The Surface Laptop boasts impressive endurance, delivering up to 20 hours of battery life on the 13.8-inch model and up to 19 hours on the 15-inch version. Both laptops share the same Snapdragon X2 processor choices and RAM configurations as their Surface Pro counterpart. Storage begins at 256GB for the 13.8-inch laptop and 512GB for the 15-inch model, with both scaling up to 1TB.

To accommodate power demands, the 13.8-inch version ships with a 39W power supply, while the 15-inch laptop utilizes a more robust 65W charger. Buyers can max out the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop for $3,449, though the official pricing for the fully upgraded 64GB/1TB 15-inch model remains unannounced.

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All of the newly unveiled Snapdragon X2 devices are currently available for purchase directly through Microsoft’s online storefront.