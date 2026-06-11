Microsoft Office to restrict editing on Apple devices for older apps

In the coming weeks, users of Microsoft Office on Apple devices might encounter some disruptions. Because certificates for Office on iOS and macOS are managed, the apps will soon restrict editing capabilities, effectively ‘locking themselves down.’

The positive aspect is that Office 2021 and Microsoft 365 will receive updates to resolve this issue. However, users still on Office 2019 should be aware that their app will soon prevent editing, and Microsoft has no plans to support them in this matter.

On July 13, 2026, Microsoft will roll out a licensing update for Office users on Apple devices. After this date, the existing certificate will expire, and users who do not update it may encounter issues. Microsoft notes on its Support blog:

“Starting July 13, 2026, some users may find that Office apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, or OneNote) can open and print files but cannot edit, save, or create new files. This situation, referred to as ‘reduced functionality mode,’ occurs when support for apps is discontinued for older operating systems or devices.”

Microsoft indicates that updating to the latest version is straightforward for users of Office 2021 and Microsoft 365. They just need to update their device first, then update Office to obtain a new license, which allows continued use.

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However, support for Office 2019 ended on October 10, 2023, so users won’t receive further updates. This means that users still running Office 2019 will face restrictions on important actions.

Support for Office 2021 will end in December 2026, so it remains supported for now. Microsoft details that after July 13, Office 2019 users can only open, view, and print documents; editing functions will be disabled.

All Apple devices, including macOS, iPad, and iPhone, are affected by this restriction, but devices outside Apple’s ecosystem should still operate normally.