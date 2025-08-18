Microsoft renovates Windows 11 Dark Mode in preview build

Microsoft is finally addressing the discrepancies in dark mode of Windows, almost after a decade of its initial rollout in Windows 10.

The leading tech company has launched a preview build of upcoming Windows 11 dark mode containing expanded theme support, suggesting at a broader visual overhaul predictable in the upcoming 25H2 update.

The recent Insider builds of Windows 11 now include dark-themed file operation dialogs, like prompts for copy, delete, and move, bringing reliability to the user interface (UI).

These changes were initially identified by Windows enthusiast Phantomofearth, who shared the updated UI elements’ screenshots on social media.

Despite the upgrades, several old components, including the ‘Control Panel, Run dialog, and file properties windows’, will be displayed in light mode.

Experts predict that Microsoft is likely to continue improving Windows 11 dark mode areas ahead of the 25H2 release, though no official announcement has been made.

This step is significant toward consistency across Windows 11, bringing it closer with macOS, which has offered a consistent dark mode experience since Mojave in 2018.

Microsoft’s efforts also overlap with its upcoming “Liquid Glass” redesign, which highlights translucency and modern UI aesthetics.

While the Windows 11 dark mode enhancements are currently secreted within preview builds, users can manually enable them using the ViVeTool utility.

However, some elements, such as buttons within the dialogs, still lack full dark theme addition, representing that development is ongoing.

As Microsoft continues to update its operating system, these understated yet impactful changes show a renewed focus on user experience and interface consistency.

