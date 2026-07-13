Microsoft Copilot’s upcoming feature is diagnosing your PC’s issues, but the assistant involved in the diagnosis might itself cause problems.

Windows Latest reports that Microsoft is testing a new Copilot feature called PC Insights, allowing users to ask the AI natural-language questions about their hardware and storage instead of manually checking Task Manager or Settings.

The feature is said to enable users to ask questions such as “Do I have enough space for a 100GB game?” and have Copilot verify available storage in response.

Users can also inquire about CPU usage, battery health, and other metrics to troubleshoot issues.

A Microsoft support document spotted by Windows Latest indicates that PC Insights will monitor CPU, RAM, and GPU usage, estimate free storage, and check folder sizes in locations like Downloads or Documents.

Additionally, it will display connected USB devices, external drives, printers, and webcams, as well as the status of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections.

READ MORE: Windows 11 taskbar can finally be moved in new update

The feature will be optional and will ask users for permission each time they inquire about hardware, unless they choose “Always allow.” Microsoft’s AI assistant cannot open specific files and seems limited to identifying issues rather than resolving them.

Although the PC Insights feature may seem useful, it has a major drawback. The app claiming to identify what’s slowing down your PC is quite a resource hog.

Testing with Windows Latest revealed that the current Copilot uses up to 1GB of RAM when idle and occupies significant storage space because it includes an embedded copy of Microsoft Edge.

PC Insights could be quite helpful for less tech-savvy users. However, it’s difficult to rely entirely on a tool to identify resource issues when it also contributes to them.