Midtjylland midfielder Djabi, 19, stable after being stabbed

Midtjylland midfielder Alamara Djabi is in stable condition after being stabbed ​and seriously injured, the Danish top-flight ‌club said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred over the weekend in Herning, the central Danish town ​where the club is based, ​according to Midtjylland.

The 19-year-old, a product ⁠of the Benfica academy, joined the ​Danish Superliga club in 2023 and has ​made two senior appearances.

“Alamara Djabi was subsequently in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery,” Midtjylland ​said in a statement.

“Since then, he ​has undergone another operation, and thanks to the professional ‌efforts ⁠of the emergency responders and later the hospital staff, his condition is now stable.

“He has awakened from an induced ​coma and ​is ⁠doing well under the circumstances.

“FC Midtjylland is in close dialogue ​and cooperation with the authorities ​and ⁠is providing support to Alamara Djabi and his family.”

Midtjylland sit second in Group ⁠A ​of the Danish Superliga, ​which they last won in 2024, two points behind ​AGF.