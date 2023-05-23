Miftah Ismail demands to hold census across Pakistan again

KARACHI: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail has expressed reservations about the recent digital census and demanded to count the country’s population again, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Miftah Ismail made the statement while addressing a conference organised by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in Karachi to develop consensus against the recent digital census.

The former finance minister raised questions about the findings of 3% growth in the census. He added that 9 million children are born across the country every year. He also criticised the difference in population growth rate in Karachi and the other parts of the country.

He said that the statistics of the digital census are inaccurate and the counting of the country’s population should be conducted across Pakistan again.

“Tablet devices have already been purchased by the government. Another census would cost from Rs17 to Rs18 billion to the national exchequer. If the government makes expenses, it would not be an issue as it is being spent in the country.”

Ismail said that the economic and political situation will not be improved until the nexus of the country’s elites is broken.

A few days ago, Ismail held the incumbent government responsible for delay in deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to journalists in London, the former finance minister said that the delay caused by the incumbent government has severely impacted the IMF deal, warning that the country still faces default risk.

“The agreement with the international lender should have been completed six moths ago,” Miftah Ismail said, claiming that Pakistan has not yet been able to fulfill the condition of securing $6 billion from friendly countries.

Following the situation, the PML-N leader noted, IMF will reach to a conclusion after the Budget 2023 is announced. “Fundamental reforms are needed to get out of the current situation”, he added.