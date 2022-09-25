Miftah Ismail ‘resigns’ as finance minister

LONDON: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has resigned from his ministry and handed over his resignation to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, ARY NEWS reported.

The finance minister submitted his resignation during a top PML-N huddle headed by Nawaz Sharif and attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Ahad Cheema and others.

“You have trusted me with his job and I tried to serve with my full capacity to serve the nation,” Miftah Ismail was quoted as saying during the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif lauded his efforts for taking responsibility in the toughest of the times as the meeting agreed that the incumbent government had to bear the brunt of economic turmoil created by the previous ruler.

Nawaz Sharif, according to sources, also nominated Ishaq Dar as the next finance minister of the coalition government during the meeting.

They said Miftah Ismail will formally announce his resignation as soon as he lands in Pakistan. “He has been informed regarding Ishaq Dar becoming the next finance minister of the country.”

