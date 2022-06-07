Miftah Ismail rules out further increase in fuel prices ‘today’

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Tuesday has said that the government was not planning to increase fuel prices.

Miftah Ismail issued the clarification after his earlier remarks about a possible hike sparked panic among consumers and motorists queued up at petrol pumps while several filling stations shut down.

In a tweet, the finance minister said: “In the pre-budget seminar I never even spoke about the petroleum prices. There will be no increase in prices today and there is no summary or plan to raise prices.”

In the pre-budget seminar I never even spoke about petroleum prices. Channels running these tickers are doing a disservice to their viewers. There will be no increase in prices today and there is no summary or plan to raise prices. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) June 7, 2022

Read more: PEOPLE IN KARACHI THRONG FUEL STATIONS AFTER EXPECTED HIKE IN PRICES

Miftah’s earlier statement

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that government may increase the prices of petroleum products in the coming days.

While addressing the pre-budget seminar on Tuesday, the finance minister said, “petroleum prices will further go up in coming days”.

“As per the commitment given by former finance minister Shaukat Tarin to the IMF, per litre price of diesel should be Rs300 and that of petrol Rs270,” Ismail said.

Comments