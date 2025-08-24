web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Three young sisters drown, dozens rescued from boat carrying migrants to Italy

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

MILAN: Three young sisters drowned when the rubber boat carrying them and dozens of other migrants got into difficulties on the perilous central Mediterranean crossing from Libya to Italy, a German sea rescue charity said on Sunday.

RESQSHIP said the bodies of the sisters, aged 9, 11 and 17, were found inside the boat, which was “dangerously overcrowded” and had been buffeted by waves of up to 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) before a rescue vessel arrived at the scene.

Among the 65 people rescued by the charity’s Nadir vessel were three pregnant women, children, and a seven-month-old baby. One person fell overboard earlier in the crossing and remains missing, RESQSHIP added in a statement.

It did not give details about the nationality of the three dead girls.

Read More: Over 44 Pakistani migrants feared drowned trying to reach Europe

The Nadir intercepted the rubber boat, which had departed from Zuwara in Libya overnight on Friday, after being alerted by the hotline rescue operator Alarm Phone, the charity said.

Italy’s coastguard evacuated 14 people – medical cases and their relatives – on Saturday afternoon and took them to the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, where the Nadir arrived later in the day with the remaining survivors and the bodies of the three girls.

 

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.