Tributes pour in for Mikayla Raines after YouTube star died by suicide

Tributes have started to pour in on social media for YouTube star and Save A Fox founder Mikayla Raines, who died by suicide at the age of 29.

Mikayla Raines, the founder of Save a Fox, the largest fox rescue organisation in the United States, has committed suicide after being subjected to relentless online bullying and abuse, her husband, Ethan, confirmed in an emotional video on Sunday.

Ethan, who shared a daughter, Freya, with Mikayla, revealed that she was abused not only by strangers but also by people she knew well and those from her animal rescue community.

“They spread false rumours, and being the sensitive person she was, it deeply affected her. She tried for years to push through the pain, but this time it was too much,” he said. “She was never in it for fame, money or personal gain. She was truly one of the most selfless people I have ever known.”

Following the heartbreaking announcement by Ethan, tributes have been poured in for Mikayla from her community and fans on social media.

“This is so tragic. So many in our community have foxes that only came to us because of Mikayla’s dedication to her mission and empathy toward animals. We will all carry a small piece of her light that lives on through them,” a fellow fox rescuer said. “There are really no words to describe how sorry I am for your loss and the pain that you and all of her loved ones are suffering. I hope her memory continues to bring all of you strength.”

A comment also read, “Oh no, I am so sorry for your loss. She has done more good in her short life than 1,000 people could do. She has saved hundreds of innocent souls from suffering. We are all proud of her, and we send our support from all over the world! Keep strong, my brother.”

“RIP Mikayla. She kept us going through the COVID lockdowns, which is where a lot of us became aware of her efforts and her mission of saving foxes. She’ll be missed greatly. Condolences,” a fourth added.

