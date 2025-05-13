PCB announces appointment of new white-ball head coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced the appointment of Mike Hesson, as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team effective from 26 May, 2025.

Hesson comes in to fill the post after evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, which fell vacant after Pakistan men’s team tour to New Zealand in April.

Hesson had previously served as head coach of various international teams including New Zealand and Kenya. He is also currently serving as head coach of Islamabad United, who is the defending champions of HBL Pakistan Super League.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that “I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

“Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!”, he added.

Also read: PSL 10 new schedule announced following India-Pakistan ceasefire

It is worth mentioning here that Hesson had previously served as head coach of various international teams, including New Zealand and Kenya.

He is also currently serving as the head coach of Islamabad United, who are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 following the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the remaining matches of the tournament will commence on May 17, with the grand final scheduled for May 25.